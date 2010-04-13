  Apple MacBook Pro range gets speed boost

Apple has updated its MacBook Pro line on Tuesday, upgrading all the relevant specs to keep the new models in the game, adding new processor speeds and a new multi-touch trackpad that adds inertial scrolling.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro will now feature the new Nvidia GeForce 320M graphics processor, while the new 15-inch and 17-inch MacBook Pro models feature Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and Apple’s new automatic graphics switching technology that toggles seamlessly between the Nvidia GeForce GT 330M and energy efficient Intel HD Graphics processors for longer battery life or better performance when needed.

All 13-inch MacBook Pro models now include faster Intel Core 2 Duo processors, 4GB RAM, a 10-hour built-in battery and the new Nvidia GeForce 320M graphics processor.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is available in two configurations: one with a 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo and 250GB hard drive priced at £999; and one with a 2.66GHz Intel Core 2 Duo and 320GB hard drive priced at £1,249.

The new 15-inch and 17-inch MacBook Pro models are up to 50% faster than the previous systems claim the company and will get a processor speed boost from 2.66GHz to 3.06GHz for intensive dual core tasks, and up to 3.33GHz for single core tasks.



All 15-inch and 17-inch models include two graphics processors, the new Nvidia GeForce GT 330M for peak performance and Intel HD Graphics for energy efficient operation.

The 17-inch MacBook Pro includes a high resolution 1920 x 1200 display, and the 15-inch MacBook Pro is now available with an optional high resolution 1680 x 1050 display.

The new 15-inch MacBook Pro is available in three models: one with a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce GT 330M and 320GB hard drive at £1,499; one with a 2.53GHz Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce GT 330M and 500GB hard drive at £1,649; and one with a 2.66GHz Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GT 330M and 500GB hard drive at £1,799.

The new 17-inch MacBook Pro features a 2.53GHz Intel Core i5, NVIDIA GeForce GT 330M and 500GB hard drive for £1,899.

Customers can also upgrade their MacBook Pro with new 128GB, 256GB and 512GB solid state drives.

The design will stay the same.

The new line up:

The 2.4 GHz, 13-inch MacBook Pro, for a suggested retail price of £999 (inc VAT), includes:

• 13.3-inch widescreen LED-backlit 1280 x 800 glossy display;

• 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo with 3MB shared L2 cache;

• 1066 MHz front-side bus;

• 4GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, expandable to 8GB;

• NVIDIA GeForce 320M integrated graphics;

• 250GB serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor;

• a slot-load 8X SuperDrive® with double-layer support (DVD±R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive;

• Mini DisplayPort (VGA, DVI and HDMI adapters sold separately);

• AirPort Extreme® 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

• Gigabit Ethernet port;

• iSight® video camera;

• two USB 2.0 ports;

• one FireWire® 800 port (FireWire 400 compatible);

• SD card slot;

• combined headphone/line in (analogue/digital);

• glass Multi-Touch trackpad and illuminated keyboard;

• built-in, 63.5WHr lithium polymer battery; and

• 60 Watt MagSafe® Power Adapter.



The 2.66 GHz, 13-inch MacBook Pro, for a suggested retail price of £1,249 (inc VAT), includes:

• 13.3-inch widescreen LED-backlit 1280 x 800 glossy display;

• 2.66 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo with 3MB shared L2 cache;

• 1066 MHz front-side bus;

• 4GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, expandable to 8GB;

• NVIDIA GeForce 320M integrated graphics;

• 320GB serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor;

• a slot-load 8X SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD±R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive;

• Mini DisplayPort (VGA, DVI and HDMI adapters sold separately);

• AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

• Gigabit Ethernet port;

• iSight video camera;

• two USB 2.0 ports;

• one FireWire 800 port (FireWire 400 compatible);

• SD card slot;

• combined headphone/line in (analogue/digital);

• glass Multi-Touch trackpad and illuminated keyboard;

• built-in, 63.5WHr lithium polymer battery; and

• 60 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.



Build-to-order options for the 13-inch MacBook Pro include the ability to upgrade to 8GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, a 320GB 5400 rpm or a 500GB 5400 rpm hard drive, a 128GB, 256GB or 512GB solid state drive, Mini DisplayPort to DVI Adapter, Mini DisplayPort to Dual-Link DVI Adapter (for 30-inch DVI display), Mini DisplayPort to VGA Adapter, Apple Remote, Apple MagSafe Airline Adapter and the AppleCare® Protection Plan.



The 2.4 GHz, 15-inch MacBook Pro, for a suggested retail price of £1,499 (inc VAT), includes:

• 15.4-inch widescreen LED-backlit 1440 x 900 glossy display;

• 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 with 3MB shared L3 cache;

• 4GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, expandable to 8GB;

• integrated Intel HD Graphics + NVIDIA GeForce GT 330M discrete graphics with 256MB of VRAM;

• 320GB serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor;

• a slot-load 8X SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD±R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive;

• Mini DisplayPort (VGA, DVI and HDMI adapters sold separately);

• AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

• Gigabit Ethernet port;

• iSight video camera;

• two USB 2.0 ports;

• one FireWire 800 port;

• SD card slot;

• audio line in (analogue/digital);

• audio line out/headphone (analogue/digital);

• glass Multi-Touch trackpad and illuminated keyboard;

• built-in, 77.5WHr lithium polymer battery; and

• 85 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.



The 2.53 GHz, 15-inch MacBook Pro, for a suggested retail price of £1,649 (inc VAT), includes:

• 15.4-inch widescreen LED-backlit 1440 x 900 glossy display;

• 2.53 GHz Intel Core i5 with 3MB shared L3 cache;

• 4GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, expandable to 8GB;

• integrated Intel HD Graphics + NVIDIA GeForce GT 330M discrete graphics with 256MB of VRAM;

• 500GB serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor;

• a slot-load 8X SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD±R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive;

• Mini DisplayPort (VGA, DVI and HDMI adapters sold separately);

• AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

• Gigabit Ethernet port;

• iSight video camera;

• two USB 2.0 ports;

• one FireWire 800 port;

• SD card slot;

• audio line in (analogue/digital);

• audio line out/headphone (analogue/digital);

• glass Multi-Touch trackpad and illuminated keyboard;

• built-in, 77.5WHr lithium polymer battery; and

• 85 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.



The 2.66 GHz, 15-inch MacBook Pro, for a suggested retail price of £1,799 (inc VAT), includes:

• 15.4-inch widescreen LED-backlit 1440 x 900 glossy display;

• 2.66 GHz Intel Core i7 with 4MB shared L3 cache;

• 4GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, expandable to 8GB;

• integrated Intel HD Graphics + NVIDIA GeForce GT 330M discrete graphics with 512MB of VRAM;

• 500GB serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor;

• a slot-load 8X SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD±R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive;

• Mini DisplayPort (VGA, DVI and HDMI adapters sold separately);

• AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

• Gigabit Ethernet port;

• iSight video camera;

• two USB 2.0 ports;

• one FireWire 800 port;

• SD card slot;

• audio line in (analogue/digital);

• audio line out/headphone (analogue/digital);

• glass Multi-Touch trackpad and illuminated keyboard;

• built-in, 77.5WHr lithium polymer battery; and

• 85 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.



Build-to-order options for the 15-inch MacBook Pro include the ability to upgrade to 8GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, a high resolution 15-inch 1680 x 1050 display in glossy and antiglare, a 500GB 5400 rpm or 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive, a 128GB, 256GB or 512GB solid state drive, Mini DisplayPort to DVI Adapter, Mini DisplayPort to Dual-Link DVI Adapter (for 30-inch DVI display), Mini DisplayPort to VGA Adapter, Apple Remote, Apple MagSafe Airline Adapter and the AppleCare Protection Plan.



The 2.53 GHz, 17-inch MacBook Pro, for a suggested retail price of £1,899 (inc VAT), includes:

• 17-inch widescreen LED-backlit 1920 x 1200, glossy display;

• 2.53 GHz Intel Core i5 with 3MB shared L3 cache;

• 4GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, expandable to 8GB;

• integrated Intel HD Graphics + NVIDIA GeForce GT 330M discrete graphics with 512MB of VRAM;

• 500GB serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor;

• a slot-load 8X SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD±R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive;

• Mini DisplayPort (VGA, DVI and HDMI adapters sold separately);

• AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

• Gigabit Ethernet port;

• iSight video camera;

• three USB 2.0 ports;

• one FireWire 800 port (FireWire 400 compatible);

• ExpressCard/34 expansion card slot;

• audio line in (analogue/digital);

• audio line out/headphone (analogue/digital);

• glass Multi-Touch trackpad and illuminated keyboard;

• built-in, 95WHr lithium polymer battery; and

• 85 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.



Build-to-order options for the 17-inch MacBook Pro include a 2.66 GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB 1066 MHz DDR3 memory, a 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive, a 128GB, 256GB or 512GB solid state drive, antiglare display, Mini DisplayPort to DVI Adapter, Mini DisplayPort to Dual-Link DVI Adapter (for 30-inch DVI display), Mini DisplayPort to VGA Adapter, Apple Remote, Apple MagSafe Airline Adapter and the AppleCare Protection Plan.