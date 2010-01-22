  MacBook gets BookBook hardback case

Twelve South, the company behind some rather unusual Mac accessories, has designed another - a case for a MacBook that looks like a real book. It's called the "BookBook".

It has a hard shell for crush protection, along with a softer lining so that your pristine MacBook won't get scratched. The outside is leather, which is hand-distressed and hardbound like an ancient encyclopaedia. The zip-pulls are designed to look like bookmarks, and there are elastic corner clips if you want to use it while you're working.

There are 13- and 15-inch versions available and they come in black or red. All four combinations cost $80, plus shipping - which is free in the USA, but it'll probably cost you a little more to anywhere else.