MacBook gets BookBook hardback case
|
Twelve South, the company behind some rather unusual Mac accessories, has designed another - a case for a MacBook that looks like a real book. It's called the "BookBook".
It has a hard shell for crush protection, along with a softer lining so that your pristine MacBook won't get scratched. The outside is leather, which is hand-distressed and hardbound like an ancient encyclopaedia. The zip-pulls are designed to look like bookmarks, and there are elastic corner clips if you want to use it while you're working.
There are 13- and 15-inch versions available and they come in black or red. All four combinations cost $80, plus shipping - which is free in the USA, but it'll probably cost you a little more to anywhere else.
PopularIn Laptops
- Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more
- Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020
- How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC
- Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
- Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
Comments