  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Apple laptop news

MacBook gets BookBook hardback case

|
  MacBook gets BookBook hardback case

Twelve South, the company behind some rather unusual Mac accessories, has designed another - a case for a MacBook that looks like a real book. It's called the "BookBook".

It has a hard shell for crush protection, along with a softer lining so that your pristine MacBook won't get scratched. The outside is leather, which is hand-distressed and hardbound like an ancient encyclopaedia. The zip-pulls are designed to look like bookmarks, and there are elastic corner clips if you want to use it while you're working.

There are 13- and 15-inch versions available and they come in black or red. All four combinations cost $80, plus shipping - which is free in the USA, but it'll probably cost you a little more to anywhere else.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more
  2. Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020
  3. How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC
  4. Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
  5. Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
  1. Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
  2. New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
  3. Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
  4. Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
  5. Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around

Comments