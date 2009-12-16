  Psystar Mac-clone injunction made permanent

The Psystar saga, which has rolled on for a good year and a half, may finally be over. The judge presiding over Apple's lawsuit against the company has made permanent the injunction which bans the Mac cloners from selling hardware with Apple's operating system.

Psystar has to comply with the ruling by midnight on 31 Dec 2009, but the judge ordered the company to begin the process immediately and take the quickest path to comply with the ruling. However, the case may yet continue down in Florida.

There, Psystar has countersued Apple, alleging that Cupertino undertook "anticompetitive attempts to tie Mac OS X Snow Leopard to its Macintosh line of computers". It remains to be seen how the court will treat that accusation, and whether it'll affect the ability of Psystar to sell its $50 Rebel EFI tool.

We'll keep you posted.