Alongside a range of new mobile GPUs, AMD has also revealed a number of Ryzen 7000 mobile processors at this year's CES.

This range of new laptop processors promises to include some powerful CPUs that can take on Intel's latest offering. But while Intel is making bold claims with its first-ever 24-core laptop processor, AMD is also set to deliver superb performance with its flagship mobile offering.

That includes the top-end Ryzen 9 7945HX processor which has 16 cores and 32 threads, along with up to 5.4 GHz boost frequency. While Intel is claiming to have 24 cores with its hybrid Big Little core design (featuring a mix of P-core and E-Cores) AMD is using full-speed cores across the board.

AMD says that the Ryzen 9 7945HX processor offers a significant leap in performance when compared to the previous generation 6900HX chip. That performance increase is up to 18 per cent faster single-threaded performance and a massive 78 per cent faster-multithreaded performance.

It's worth noting though that this flagship CPU will run at 55 to 75W TDP, meaning that AMD is aiming for performance over battery life. While the less power-hungry Ryzen 7040 HS series CPUs will run between 35W and 45W making them a more reasonable balance of power and performance.

Meanwhile, AMD has also said that the Ryzen 7040 processors will also support Ryzen AI, which it says is "the first dedicated artificial intelligence hardware in an x86 processor". With this artificial intelligence, these latest laptop CPUs will be able to multitask more effectively and AMD says they'll also outperform the Apple M2 CPU by as much as 20 per cent while also being more power efficient too.

New laptops sporting these CPUs and others in the range will be available from Alienware, ASUS, Lenovo, MSI and more in the coming months, starting in February.