During CES 2023 AMD revealed various new additions to its products including a new lineup of Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors and Radeon RX 7000 mobile GPUs with RDNA 3 technology.

The company is targeting high-performance 1080p gaming on laptops with its Radeon RX 7600M XT and 7600M GPUs but it's also releasing some other options for more affordable thin and light laptops.

The top end of these mobile GPUs are said to deliver "exceptional" energy efficiency and are ideal for 1080p gaming on ultra settings or for content creation uses on top-end gaming laptops.

With these latest mobile GPUs AMD is making the most of the efficiencies of the AMD RDNA 3 architecture to deliver the best laptop gaming experience possible, even on thin and light laptops.

The pinnacle of these new graphics processors is the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT which has 32 compute units backed by 8GB of GDDR6 memory. According to AMD, this laptop GPU is comparable to Nvidia's RTX 3060 desktop graphics card, which is a bold claim. In fact, the company claims it delivers much as 26 per cent more FPS than Nvidia's offering. That equates to as much as 184 FPS in Hitman 3 while playing with maximum settings.

AMD's focus on power efficiency translates to this top-end laptop GPU using up to 120 watts, while other models like the RX 7700S and 7600S use even less. The Radeon RX 7700S is interesting because it has the same 32 compute units and 8GB of RAM that the Radeon RX 7600M XT does but tops out at 100 watts. Yet still, AMD says it can manage over 80 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077.

At the more affordable end are the RX 6550M, RX 6450M and RX 6550S GPUS. These use the older AMD RDNA 2 architecture but still manage up to 16 compute units and 4GB of RAM. These should help offer a wider range of affordable gaming laptops for those on a budget.

These GPUs will be available in a range of gaming laptops throughout 2023. Along with enhancements to performance via FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.0 upscaling and Smart Shift RSR.

Other highlights include support for DisplayPort 2.1, access to second-generation raytracing accelerators and full AV1 encode support.