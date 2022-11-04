AMD reveals its next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT GPUs starting from $899

(Pocket-lint) - AMD has shown off what it's calling the industry’s most advanced gaming graphics cards. These new GPUs promise exceptional performance and energy efficiency at a reasonable price.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT are built on AMD's RDNA 3 architecture which promises 54 per cent more performance per watt than the previous generation.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the flagship of the new graphics card line-up and AMD says this card is able to deliver 1.7 times the performance of the Radeon RX 6950 XT at 4K.

The company's latest GPUs also are the first to support DisplayPort 2.1 technology with UHBR 13.5. Which means there's the potential to run high-refresh rate monitors up to 480Hz at 4K and 165Hz at 8K.

These new GPUs boast as much as 24GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory running at 20Gbps. The performance is also backed up by AI-powered tech delivering 2.7 times more performance than the previous generation.

This latter support is interesting because it will work with the freshly teased Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. A monitor that's said to be the first 8K ultrawide gaming monitor though with a horizontal-only display. That monitor is set to be fully revealed and shown off at CES in January.

Alongside the GPUs, the company has also revealed updates to AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. Including FSR 2.2 enhancements coming to Forza 5 and other titles. AMD is also planning on a new version of AMD FSR featuring AMD Fluid Motion Frames technology in 2023.

Streamers will also be pleased to read that AMD is including simultaneous encoding or decoding for AV1. Which enables seven times faster video encoding and enhanced performance and quality for live streaming your gameplay.

Find out more about the GPUs here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.