How to watch the AMD RDNA 3 livestream event

(Pocket-lint) - AMD has announced that it's hosting a livestream event called "together we advance_gaming" to reveal its next-gen AMD Radeon graphics hardware.

The company has said that it will be showcasing the "new high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA 3 architecture" and showing how that new technology will deliver new levels of performance for gamers and content creators.

When does the AMD livestream take place?

AMD's together we advance_gaming livestream event is set to take place on 3 November 2022. The livestream will be broadcast on AMD's YouTube channel at the following time:

Los Angeles - 1 pm PDT

New York - 4 pm EDT

London - 8 pm BST

Berlin - 9 pm CET

Tokoyo - 5 am JST (Friday)

What's being announced?

At the moment there's not a lot of detail on what is being revealed during the event. It's likely that AMD will announce the Radeon RX 7000 of graphics cards.

AMD has said that it's targeting around a 50 per cent increase in performance-per-watt with the next generation of graphics cards. There's no official word on what that translates to in terms of gaming performance yet though.

It is thought that there will be some significant changes and upgrades to the company's GPU architecture though. This includes a "rearchitected compute unit" and "optimised graphics pipeline" though what that means remains to be seen.

Interestingly AMD has said that its focus is also on making future graphics cards more power efficient. When speaking to Tom's Hardware, Sam Naggziger, AMD's SVP & Product Technology Architect explained:

"The demand for gaming and compute performance is, if anything, just accelerating, and at the same time, the underlying process technology is slowing down pretty dramatically — and the improvement rate. So the power levels are just going to keep going up. Now, we've got a multi-year roadmap of very significant efficiency improvements to offset that curve, but the trend is there."

This could mean the next generation has lower power draw requirements than Nvidia's 40-series graphics cards. We'll have to wait and see.

Writing by Adrian Willings.