AMD has 30 products for 2022 including more Ryzen 6000 Series processors and GPUs

News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
(Pocket-lint) - During AMD's 2022 Product Premiere livestream event the company revealed a mass of new products including everything from new Ryzen CPUs to mobile GPUs.

AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su used the event to reveal 30 new AMD products. With plenty of things to get gamers and creators excited for the year ahead. 

Included in the announcement was the reveal of 20 new AMD Ryzen series CPUs. Those processors are built on the 6nm Zen 3+ core architecture and include AMD RDNA 2 on-chip graphics. Among the new CPUs is a line-up of U-Series processors designed for thin and light notebooks and H-Series Mobile Processors for powerful gaming and creator laptops.

These latest AMD processors are promising more even more for this year's laptop line-ups. With Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 with LE audio, PCI Gen 4 and LPDDR5 memory.

On the desktop side, there's the Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor, which it says is "the world’s fastest gaming processor" capable of delivering 5 per cent faster 1080p gaming than the competition. 

AMD has also revealed five new AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series and Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile GPUs to deliver "epic" gaming performance for the next generation of laptops in 2022. 

The company showed off AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 desktop GPUs designed to deliver superb 1080p performance. 

AMD has a recap available to watch if you want to catch-up on what was announced without reviewing the entire product showcase:

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 4 January 2022.
