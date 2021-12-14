How to watch AMD's 2022 Product Premiere live from CES

(Pocket-lint) - AMD has announced that it will be delivering a keynote during CES where it will be revealing a number of new products aimed at gamers, creators and mobile PC users.

At the start of January, the company will be showing off a number of things including upcoming AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics solutions too.

We've seen hints at some of these products already, including teases from other brands that will be using AMD parts in their laptops, but little is known yet.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, January 4th, and join AMD CEO @LisaSu for our #AMD2022 Product Premiere livestream event. We can’t wait to showcase our latest innovations in high-performance computing – see you then! — AMD (@AMD) December 13, 2021

As usual AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be at the helm, showing off AMD's plans for 2022 and what the company promises will be an unforgettable year.

If you're keen to watch, then you'll be pleased to read that the Product Premiere live stream will be open to the public.

In order to watch the AMD keynote, you'll have a number of options. You can watch it on AMD's official site here by signing up to watch.

On that page, you can also add it to your calendar.

During CES AM is planning to show off a number of things including:

Next-Level Gaming with AMD Advantage Laptops

AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors for ultrathin notebooks

New commercial laptops featuring AMD Ryzen PRO Mobile Processors

Custom Built Desktops with AMD Ryzen Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics

The AMD keynote is happening on 4 January 2022 at the following times:

7 am Pacific Time

10 am Eastern Time

3 pm GMT

4 pm CET

Be sure to follow AMD on Twitter, Facebook and Linkedin to stay in the loop.