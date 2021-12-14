Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to watch AMD's 2022 Product Premiere live from CES

(Pocket-lint) - AMD has announced that it will be delivering a keynote during CES where it will be revealing a number of new products aimed at gamers, creators and mobile PC users.

At the start of January, the company will be showing off a number of things including upcoming AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics solutions too.

We've seen hints at some of these products already, including teases from other brands that will be using AMD parts in their laptops, but little is known yet. 

As usual AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be at the helm, showing off AMD's plans for 2022 and what the company promises will be an unforgettable year. 

If you're keen to watch, then you'll be pleased to read that the Product Premiere live stream will be open to the public. 

How to watch the AMD reveal

In order to watch the AMD keynote, you'll have a number of options. You can watch it on AMD's official site here by signing up to watch. 

On that page, you can also add it to your calendar

During CES AM is planning to show off a number of things including:

  • Next-Level Gaming with AMD Advantage Laptops
  • AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors for ultrathin notebooks
  • New commercial laptops featuring AMD Ryzen PRO Mobile Processors
  • Custom Built Desktops with AMD Ryzen Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics

The AMD keynote is happening on 4 January 2022 at the following times:

  • 7 am Pacific Time
  • 10 am Eastern Time
  • 3 pm GMT 
  • 4 pm CET

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 14 December 2021.
