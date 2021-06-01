AMD is bringing RDNA 2 tech to gaming notebooks

(Pocket-lint) - During AMD's Computex keynote, the company revealed that it is bringing RDNA 2 tech to gaming notebooks with Radeon RX 6000M GPUs. These are mobile graphics processors that the company says will not only offer better power efficiency and faster performance but ray tracing support too.

A number of mobile GPUs were announced including the flagship Radeon RX 6800M – the fastest AMD Radeon GPU for gaming notebooks.

This top-end mobile graphics card is apparently capable of delivering desktop-level performance with high frame rates even when gaming at 1440p (which is fast becoming the norm on gaming laptops).

These mobile graphics cards are based on the AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture and offer 50 per cent faster speeds and 43 per cent lower power usage compared to previous AMD GPUs. AMD says you'll be able to game with high frame rates (120FPS at 1440P) and also have the benefit of AMD Infinity Cache and DirectX Raytracing (DXR) capabilities.

EaseUS is the easiest way to recover your sensitive data on Mac or PC By Pocket-lint Promotion · 1 June 2021

This flagship also sports 12GB of GDDR6 RAM, similar to Nvidia's recently announced RTX 3080 Ti. As well as 40 compete units and ray accelerators and a Game Clock speed of 2300Mhz.

All this means that AMD can claim its flagship can outperform Nvidia's RTX 3080 in current triple-A gaming titles - though perhaps not in terms of ray tracing. The company has also optimised the GPUs to help with gaming on battery too if that's your thing.

Alongside this announcement, AMD has also revealed FidelityFX Super Resolution which is similar to Nvidia's DLSS. This tech uses cutting-edge upscaling technologies to deliver high frame rates and incredible visuals at the same time.

AMD claims you get 2.5 times the performance in 4K with this tech and says the upscaling algorithm will deliver "near-native resolution quality gaming experiences" too. This tech will be available from 22 June.

You can expect to see the Radeon RX 6000M GPUs in future gaming laptops including ASUS ROG Strix G15, HP Omen 16 and machines from Lenovo, MSI and more in the coming months.

Writing by Adrian Willings.