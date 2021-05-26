How to watch AMD's Computex 2021 keynote

(Pocket-lint) - AMD has announced that it will be delivering a keynote during 2021's Computex event. This will include a discussion on the future of computing for gamers, PC enthusiasts and more.

The keynote titled "AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem." will be delivered on 1 June (UK time) with AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su at the helm. The discussion will centre around the growth of AMD technology as well as "Zen 3" and RDNA 2 architecture.

AMD is proud to announce CEO @LisaSu's #COMPUTEX2021 keynote will be livestreamed on AMD's YouTube channel. Set a reminder to tune in at 10AM TST on June 1st to watch it live. — AMD (@AMD) May 20, 2021

In order to watch the AMD keynote, you'll have a number of options. You can watch it on AMD's official site here by signing up to watch. Alternatively, you can tune in to watch the live stream via the Computex 2021 platform on YouTube.

The AMD keynote is set to happen at the following times:

7 pm - 31 May Pacific Time

10 pm - 31 May Eastern Time

3 am - 1 June BST in the UK

4 am - 1 June CET in Europe

10 am - 1 June Taipei time

Be sure to tune in to find out what's new from AMD.

Writing by Adrian Willings.