Black Friday deals are in full swing, and Pocket-lint is tracking the best laptop bargains. But we had to highlight a couple of especially cheap Chromebook deals here - as it's very rare to be able to pick up a laptop for less than $150.

First, the cheapest: A $99 Lenovo 100E on Amazon. It packs an 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a 720p front camera, and Play Store with Android apps. All this is standard for an entry-level Chromebook, so you aren't missing any core features by getting a discounted machine. The only downside is it features a MediaTek MT8173C processor rather than Intel.

Also, it's not a touchscreen convertible. But, for less than $100, you can pick up a lightweight laptop for your kids to play around on, or for your parents or grandparents to check Facebook and their email. It'll run speedily enough for everyday tasks. Plus, this machine is normally $160, so you're saving $60 and getting a laptop that costs less than most restaurant dinners for two. Not bad!

If you don't mind spending $50 more, you can get Acer's popular Chromebook 11. It's normally $199, runs an Intel Celeron N3060 processor, and offers an 11.6-inch HD screen, 4GB of RAM, and a whopping 32GB of storage. It also has Play Store and Android apps. This is obviously the more powerful of the two, and for $150, it's a no-brainer purchase either for yourself or a loved one.

