HP’s new Envy All-in-One is world’s first with Amazon Alexa

HP has unveiled a brand new all-in-one PC for 2018, with a number of design changes and upgrades over its predecessor, the most notable of which is built-in Amazon Alexa support.

Starting with its looks though, and its hard to deny HP’s machine isn’t good looking. The Envy AiO 34 is dominated, as the name suggests, by a 34-inch ultra wide 21:9 curved display, which is finished in a dark ash colour. Because HP knows this will be a computer to be seen, it’s developed a new wood-effect finish for the back panel, so it looks good from all angles.

The huge screen is supported an aluminium stand, which connects to the base and main control centre. Power and accessory ports can be found around the back, although HP says its customers wanted more USB ports that are easier to access, so you will find a couple on the side as well. But the company hope you won’t need them too much, especially to charge your phone. To that regard, the company has built-in wireless charging support the left side of the base, so if your phone supports it, you can lay it on the base. HP says both wireless charging formats are supported.

The base doubles up as a power speaker too, thanks to tuning by Bang & Olufsen, four speakers and two passive bass radiators. Speaker drivers are angled up towards your ears, rather than firing at your chest. Audio can come from a variety of sources, be it movies or TV shows being streamed and watched on the 4K display, or Bluetooth audio from a mobile device thanks to HP Audio Stream.

The base is also where you’ll get audio feedback from Amazon Alexa. Not only can Alexa control various aspects of the computer, but if it’s connected to the same network as any compatible smart home products, you can speak to the computer to control them. Like you get with Amazon Echo, the computer base of the HP AiO features a blue LED to give you visual feedback as well.

Under the hood, you can spec the Envy AiO 34 with up to 16GB RAM, up to 2TB HDD or 1TB SSHD storage, and an optional Nvidia GTX 950M graphic card.

The HP Envy AiO 34 will be available from May, with prices TBC. A 27-inch model will also be available, with prices starting at £1799.