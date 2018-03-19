Bargain LaCie Rugged 1TB external hard drive only £60 in Amazon sales

Amazon is slashing prices across its store in the Early Easter Sales - and there's a great LaCie Rugged external hard drive deal to be had.

The LaCie Rugged Mini USB 3.0 1TB external hard drive normally costs about £90, but it's down to £59.99 on Amazon, for today only.

The LaCie Rugged drive is rather iconic, with its distinctive orange bumper to keep it protected from drops and knocks, making a popular choice for those looking to backup or store data on the move.

There are a number of different versions of this drive, but it's only the USB 3.0 version (from 2016), that's on offer. It offers you 1TB of storage, giving you plenty of space to store things like video files out on location.

It's rain resistant, can withstand drops and can be run over, withstanding 1000kg of pressure.

The Amazon Easter sales are running up until Easter weekend, but this drive will likely only be on offer for 24 hours, so don't delay.