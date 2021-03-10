Adobe Photoshop is now native on Apple M1-based Macs

(Pocket-lint) - Adobe has officially announced compatibility with Apple Silicon-based Macs. The software was released late last year in beta soon after the new Macs became available and Adobe says that this 'critical feedback' helped shape the final build.

Photoshop joins a growing band of apps that run natively on Apple's M1 processor without the aid of Rosetta 2 emulation.

Lightroom has supported M1-based Macs natively since December, while rival Serif's Affinity apps were updated in November.

According to Adobe's Pam Clark, "our internal tests show that Photoshop delivers significant performance gains across the application for customers using these latest Macs." On average the speed increase is around 1.5x on demanding features like the epic Content-Aware Fill (has there ever been a better feature?) and Select Subject tools.

A feature called Super Resolution is also newly available in the Adobe Camera Raw plugin. Clark says the "feature uses pioneering machine learning technology to boost the resolution of an image with one click, producing higher quality results than ever before."

Adobe is also shipping two new Photoshop on iPad features — Cloud Documents Version History and Cloud Documents offline access.

There are a few features that can't run on M1-based Macs as yet including the recently-announced Cloud Documents features like Invite to Edit Cloud Documents and Preset Syncing. Adobe says it didn't want to hold the launch back for those features and says you can still switch back to Rosetta 2 if you need them.

Writing by Dan Grabham.