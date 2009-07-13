  Acer to launch dual-OS netbook in August

It seems that Acer's going to be launching its dual-OS netbook in August, if Chinese-language newspaper reports are correct. The previously reported machine will be packing Android and Microsoft XP.

If it goes down well, and consumer demand is very uncertain at this stage, then it could pave the way for plenty of dual-boot Chrome OS netbooks once that's released next year. Manufacturers are more likely to pick a dual-boot option than take a risk on Chrome OS alone.

There's also the question of what happens if Android really takes off as a netbook operating system. If that happens, how will Chrome OS compete? The release of this netbook, commenters say, will be something to watch as representative of wider trends.

Asus and MSI are both also planning Android netbooks, but say that they have no plans to release them in 2009.