Acer Aspire Timeline 1810T revealed

Based on the Acer Aspire One 751, which we've recently brought you news of, the high-end Acer Aspire Timeline 1810T has been revealed.

Offering an 11.6-inch screen with 1366 x 768 resolution it gets an Intel ULV SU3500 1.4GHz processor, an Intel GS45 Express chipset, with integrated Intel GMA 4500MHD graphics core for HD video with support for up to 4GB of RAM.

Elsewhere there's HDMI, Gigabit LAN, Intel 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, optional 3G and optional Bluetooth 2.1+EDR support.

Offering an 8-hour battery life, unlike Atom-based netbooks this comes with Windows Vista Home Premium with a free upgrade to Windows 7 in October.

We've asked Acer in the UK when we might see this model, and it seems it won't be any time soon as there are no imminent plans to bring this thing to Blighty.