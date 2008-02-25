  Acer to begin Blu-ray laptop "push"

Following the demise of the HD DVD format, DigiTimes reports that Acer will "push" Blu-ray notebooks this year.

Acer, who was signed up to both next-gen formats, has predicted that the sales boost of Blu-ray drives will first be seen in notebooks rather than standalone players.

Scott Lin, president of Acer, has revealed the company is planning to launch BD-capable notebooks in the second quarter of this year.

The reasoning behind the notebook push is since most homes do not yet have Full HD (1080p) ready TVs, a notebook with a Blu-ray disc drive and full HD panel will have more advantages over a stand-alone player, said Lin.

One of the two new notebooks will apparently boast an 18.4-inch screen and the other will be a 16-inch offering, both will support HD quality images.