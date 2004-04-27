  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Acer laptop news

Acer launches TravelMate 2500 series

|
  Acer launches TravelMate 2500 series
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

Acer has launched the TravelMate 2500 Series notebook family. The new series offers higher processing power and more multimedia functions aimed at SME and SOHO users.

All the new Acer TravelMate 2500 notebooks use Intel Pentium 4 processors up to 3.0GHz with an ATI Mobility™ Radeon™ 9000 IGP Video graphics card. They also feature a built-in DVD/CD-RW combo drive or, depending to the model, DVD Dual drive. The 256/512MB DDR333 memory is scalable to 2.0GB and the ATA/100 Hard Disk is a minimum 40GB.

Acer's TravelMate 2500 notebooks aim to offer a host of multimedia functions: Active Matrix 14.1” or 15” TFT display with 1024 x 768 resolution, built-in ATI Mobility Radeon 9000 IGP video chipset card with DDR shared memory up to 64MB, DualView™ function, simultaneous LCD and external CRT monitor display, SoundBlaster-Pro and MS-Sound compatible audio system with built-in speakers.

Not all the models will have wireless connectivity however they will offer a host of I/O ports: a parallel port, four USB 2.0 and a FIR port; a VGA connector for an external monitor and two 32bit type II PCMCIA CardBus slots or one type III CardBus slot are also available.

The TravelMate 2500 weights in at around the 3.4Kg marker and will cost upwards of £700

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Want the Surface Studio monitor for your PC setup? It's coming in 2020
Comments