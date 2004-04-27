  Acer launches TravelMate 2500 series

Acer has launched the TravelMate 2500 Series notebook family. The new series offers higher processing power and more multimedia functions aimed at SME and SOHO users.

All the new Acer TravelMate 2500 notebooks use Intel Pentium 4 processors up to 3.0GHz with an ATI Mobility™ Radeon™ 9000 IGP Video graphics card. They also feature a built-in DVD/CD-RW combo drive or, depending to the model, DVD Dual drive. The 256/512MB DDR333 memory is scalable to 2.0GB and the ATA/100 Hard Disk is a minimum 40GB.

Acer's TravelMate 2500 notebooks aim to offer a host of multimedia functions: Active Matrix 14.1” or 15” TFT display with 1024 x 768 resolution, built-in ATI Mobility Radeon 9000 IGP video chipset card with DDR shared memory up to 64MB, DualView™ function, simultaneous LCD and external CRT monitor display, SoundBlaster-Pro and MS-Sound compatible audio system with built-in speakers.

Not all the models will have wireless connectivity however they will offer a host of I/O ports: a parallel port, four USB 2.0 and a FIR port; a VGA connector for an external monitor and two 32bit type II PCMCIA CardBus slots or one type III CardBus slot are also available.

The TravelMate 2500 weights in at around the 3.4Kg marker and will cost upwards of £700