The mid-range laptops look like solid options for students and profesionals.

Acer has used CES 2023 to unveil a refresh of its Aspire 3 and Aspire 5 laptops, beefing up its mid-range options with some new specs.

First up, the Aspire 5 gets a boost with 13th-gen Intel processor options for speedier performance and multitasking, and get the option of discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics cards for surprisingly powerful graphical capabilities.

Those extras will beef up the price, we'd very safely assume, as will the chance to add chunky M.2 storage options and extra RAM, making the Aspire 5 potentially a bit of an odd choice when more premium models are avialable with these built in.

It'll offer 1080p or 1440p display choices, too, making for a really customisable build based on what you want from it, at least.

The Aspire 3, meanwhile, will be a true budget option, featuring Intel's slimline i3-N chip for performance that is unlikely to blow anyone's socks off.

We don't yet have prices for either model, although in both cases the customisation on offer means that you'd have to spec out the laptop you'd want to get an exact sense for how much it'll set you back.

They're not the most glamourous laptops that Acer has unveiled during CES 2023, though, so be sure to check out our Acer hub for more news.