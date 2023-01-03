(Pocket-lint) - Acer has announced its Swift lineup for 2023, and it includes two all-new models, the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16.

These new models are joined by the Swift 14 and Swift X 14, which are both high-performance ultraportables.

Acer's Swift 5 was one of our favourite laptops of 2022, and we're excited to see what the brand brings to the table this year.

Let's dive in and see what each model offers.

Acer Swift Go

The Swift Go will be available with either a 14-inch or 16-inch display, both models feature 16:10 OLED panels with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The display boasts a 500-nit peak brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

The 14-inch model has a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution, while the 16-inch has a 3.2K (3200 x 2000) panel.

They're powered by Intel's 13th Gen H-series chips and are verified under the Intel Evo platform. In some regions, AMD-powered versions will be available, too.

Both models have backlit keyboards and Acer's eco-friendly OceanGlass trackpads along with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity (on the Intel models).

There's an impressively high-resolution 1440p webcam on board, along with an upgraded twin-fan cooling system.

The Swift Go laptops support up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5.

The 16-inch model will be available in North America in June, starting at $899.99 and in Europe in March, starting at €1099.

The 14-inch model will be available in North America from May, also starting at $899.99 and in Europe in February, starting at €999.

Acer Swift 14

The Swift 14 carries a similar design to last year's model, with a CNC-machined chassis with gold accents in either a Mist Green or Steam Blue colourway.

It gets a bump to the new 13th Gen Intel H-series processors to boost performance, while still offering north of 9.5-hour battery life.

You can choose from two 14-inch touchscreen options, either WQXGA (2560 x 1600) or WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution.

This model also features a 1440p webcam, with Windows Hello support and an integrated fingerprint reader.

The Acer Swift 14 weighs just 1.2kg and is only 14.95mm thick. It'll be available in the US from March, starting at $1299.99.

In Europe, it'll start at €1,699 and should be available sometime in January.

Acer Swift X 14

The Swift X 14 adds the option of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 to the mix, making it ideal for content creation, and possibly some light gaming, too.

Of course, this model is also running Intel's latest 13th Gen H-series processors, along with a new thermal solution to keep things running cool.

A redesigned chassis allows for a larger battery pack, and in turn, this model can also offer up to 9.5 hours of battery life.

It has a 120Hz 2.8K OLED display with 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR support.

The Acer Swift X 14 launches in the US in April, with a starting price of $1,199.99. In Europe, it begins at €1,499 and will also be available from April.

Writing by Luke Baker.