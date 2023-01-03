Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Acer Chromebox CXI5 is a ChromeOS desktop for schools and workplaces that doesn't cost the Earth

(Pocket-lint) - Acer has announced the Chromebox CXI5, a ChromeOS desktop PC that has fast boot-up times and a reasonable price tag.

Designed for school and work use, the machine comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and runs Google's operaing system, so can handle internet browsing, Office applications and plenty else.

It comes with four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A ports, plus a couple of USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C input/outputs. There are also dual HDMI 2.1 ports, so can support up to four external monitors when coupled with the USB-C.

Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) tech is on board for fast wireless networking, while 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet is also present for a wired connection.

Acer has also announced the Add-In-One 24, which consists of a 24-inch Full HD monitor with a dedicated dock to fit the included Chromebox CXI5. This therefore acts as an all-in-one desktop solution.

The monitor includes a 115-degree 5-megapixel webcam, dual microphones and stereo 4W speakers.

An Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 model will be made available too.

The standard Chromebox CXI5 starts at $289.99 and will be available in the US and North America in the first quarter of the year. The Add-In-One 24 set will start at $799.99 with similar availability.

A UK and European release will start in March. Pricing is yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
