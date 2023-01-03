(Pocket-lint) - Acer has revealed four new gaming laptops as part of its CES 2023 presentation.

As you might expect, the new models benefit from the latest Intel 13th Gen mobile processors and Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs.

With sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches, there's a gaming laptop for almost everyone, let's take a closer look.

Predator Helios 16 and 18

The new Predator Helios laptops sport brand-new chassis with upgraded thermal management.

The 18-inch model is the largest in the lineup and is highly configurable, as per usual.

It can be outfitted with up to an Intel 13th Gen Core i9 processor and an Nvidia RTX 4080 with a 165W TGP.

Screen options range from a humble 1920 x 1200 165Hz IPS, all the way up to a 250Hz Mini LED with 1000 local dimming zones.

Meanwhile, the 16-inch model offers either a 2560 x 1600 165Hz display or 250Hz Mini LED with over 1000 nits peak brightness.

Both models benefit from a simplified matte black chassis with slimmer bezels and enhanced thermal solutions on the inside, including a liquid metal thermal compound.

The RGB-backlit keyboard has been improved to show a brighter and more-uniform colour with smooth lighting effects.

These effects extend across the rear ventilation and can be easily controlled with Acer's PredatorSesne software, which has its own dedicated key for quick access.

The 16-inch model will be available in North America in March, starting at $1,699.99 and in Europe in February, starting at €2,399.

The 18-incher will be available in North America in April, starting at $1,599 and in Europe in March, starting at €2,499.

Nitro 16 and 17

The new Nitro 16 has a 5 per cent larger display than its predecessor and will be available with either WUXGA or WQXGA resolutions, running at 165Hz.

It supports Nvidia Advanced Optimus, allowing users to switch between integrated graphics and the dedicated GPU to increase battery performance.

The Nitro 17 offers the choice of 144Hz/165Hz FHD or 165Hz QHD display.

Both models feature four-zone RGB backlighting on their keyboards and have impressive screen-to-body ratios.

The new Nitro laptops can be configured with 13th Gen Intel HX-series processors and Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics.

These, too, benefit from a liquid metal thermal compound as well as improved airflow and cooling solutions.

The Nitro 16 launches in North America and Europe this May with a starting price of $1199.99 or €1,499.

The Nitro 17 also launches in May, starting at $1,199.99 or €1,599.

Writing by Luke Baker.