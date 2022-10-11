Acer Chromebook 516 GE is aimed squarely at laptop gamers

(Pocket-lint) - Chromebooks and gaming aren't two things that normally go together, but that's all changing. Say hello to the Acer Chromebook 516 GE.

The new machine promises access to more than 1,000 games via cloud gaming from Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna. Although now might be a good time to pour one out for Google's own Stadia which is sadly in its death throes.

That's the games taken care of, but what about the hardware? Acer says that the Chromebook 516 GE is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. A 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD handles storage, but remember - you're streaming all of your games so you don't need terabytes upon terabytes of storage here. Welcome to the future!

Beyond that, there's an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate display running at WQXGA (2560x1600) and measuring 16 inches in size. A 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut means that gamers and creatives alike should expect spot-on colour reproduction, no matter what they get up to.

Other tidbits worth noting are the included support for DTS audio as well as a gaming keyboard that includes support for anti-ghosting technology. That means super-fast inputs shouldn't be a problem and, yes, there's RGB support. It wouldn't be a gaming laptop without it, after all.

Ports aplenty adorn the Chromebook 516 GE - Acer says we can look out for dual USB Type C, USB Type A, and HDMI ports while Bluetooth 5.2 is also available. Throw in nine hours of battery life when gaming, and you can't really go far wrong.

As for pricing, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE will sell for £849 / $649 / €999 when it goes on sale. That'll happen in October in the United States, Europe in December, and the UK in January 2023.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.