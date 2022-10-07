Acer Swift Edge is "world's lightest" 16-inch OLED laptop

(Pocket-lint) - Acer has announced what it claims to be the "world's lightest" 16-inch OLED laptop.

The Acer Swift Edge weighs just 1.17kg thanks to the 4K OLED display (3840 x 2400) and a slim magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis.

It measures 12.95mm in height and has a narrow bezel with a 92 per cent screen to body ratio.

The display is capable of 500 nits peak brightness and has a less than 0.2ms response time. It supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe display certifications.

The new Acer laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series and Ryzen 6000 Series processing, depending on your choice of spec, while the Microsoft Pluton security processor comes as default, to prevent cyberattack.

Biometric authentication and a Noble Wedge Lock slot are also included for those that require extra protection.

It comes with up to 1TB of SSD storage (1024GB PCIe NVMe SED SSD).

The new Swift Edge supports Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity and offers multiple ports, such as HDMI 2.1, two USB-C, two USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Acer Swift Edge will be available later this month, starting at £1,499 in the UK, $1,499 in the US, and €1,499 in central Europe.

Writing by Rik Henderson.