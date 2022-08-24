Acer introduces a more sustainable Chromebook, the Vero 514

(Pocket-lint) - Acer has announced a new Chromebook, with a focus on eco-consciousness, repairability and sustainability.

It's called the Vero 514, and the brand has taken the entire product lifecycle into consideration when designing it.

Starting with the packaging, which is made up of 90 per cent recycled paper, through to the chassis of the Chromebook itself.

The Vero 514 is made from 30 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics, while the touchpad surface is made from 100 per cent ocean-bound plastics.

The laptop has passed a military-grade durability test to ensure that its recycled chassis is up to standard.

When the Chromebook starts to get a bit long in the tooth, repairability, upgrades and recycling have been taken into account as well.

While all this eco-friendliness is important, it only matters if it's a good product in the first place. Thankfully, the specs look impressive, too.

The Vero 514 sports an Intel 12th Gen processor, and offers a 10-hour battery life with fast-charging support.

It features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display coated in anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass, which offers 100 per cent sRGB coverage and 300 nits brightness.

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 will be available in the US starting in October, priced from $499.99.

In Europe, it'll be available from November with prices starting at €599.

Writing by Luke Baker.