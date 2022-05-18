(Pocket-lint) - As part of its global press conference, Acer has announced two Chromebooks designed for the new normal of hybrid working.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a 14-inch convertible device that's optimised for video calling. It features a Full HD MIPI webcam with temporal noise reduction technology and dual-mircophone array.

It is Intel Evo verified, running up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processing. The battery lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge, while fast charging capabilties mean you can get four hours of use from just 30-minutes of charging time.

A dockable USI stylus is included, which provides 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. DTS Audio is on board for sound. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports are included, along with HDMI out.

The Chromebook Spin 714 will be available in North America, Europe and the UK from August, priced from $749.99 / €879 / £799.

An Enterprise edition will also be available.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 is a Chrome OS tablet with a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display and 5-megapixel front-facing camera for video calling. An 8-megapixel camera can also be found on the rear.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU with optional 4G LTE support.

The tablet also includes a dockable stylus, with an optional Keyboard Folio case available too. Battery life is claimed to last 11 hours on a single charge.

The Chromebook Tab 510 will be available from July in both North America and the UK, priced from $399.99 / £399.

Writing by Rik Henderson.