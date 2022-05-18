(Pocket-lint) - Acer has announced a version of its Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop that offers glasses-free 3D through a stereoscopic display.

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition uses dedicated software to create a live 3D effect for "over 50 popular games" during play. Further support is planned for after its launch.

"We're excited to add a new dimension to gaming with the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition, enabling industry-leading glasses-free stereoscopic 3D gaming,," said Acer's co-COO, Jerry Kao

"By integrating our SpatialLabs technology with our Predator gaming laptops, we hope to create a new category of immersive gaming experiences."

The Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition uses a 15.6-inch Ultra HD display with a liquid crystal lenticular lens bonded to it. This allows non-supported games to be viewed in 2D as with normal gaming laptops.

It can be spec'ed with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processing, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 32GB of RAM and SSD storage.

It comes with Windows 11 from the box, a HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt 4, and two USB 3.2 Gen2 inputs.

Pricing for the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition starts at $3,399.99 / €3,299 and it'll be available in North America from early Q4. European gamers can get hold of it from September.

Writing by Rik Henderson.