(Pocket-lint) - Acer has announced new laptops in its Swift and Spin ranges, introducing 12th Gen Intel Core processors and preinstalled Windows 11 to the mix.

The Acer Swift 3 OLED is Intel Evo verified and comes with a 14-inch WQXGA+ OLED display (hence the name). It runs on 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processing sith Iris Xe graphics and can be spec'ed up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

A PCI2 Gen4 SSD provides the storage, while battery life is claimed to last for up to 10 hours. A 30-minute fast charge can also provide four hours of use.

The Swift 3 OLED weighs 1.4kg and is just 17.9mm thick. It also features an OceanGlass touchpad made from "ocean-bound" plastic waste.

It'll be available from July in the US, the UK and Europe, priced from $899.99 / €999 / £1,099.

The new Acer Spin 5 is a convertible notebook with a 14-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) touch display. It can be spec'ed up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

There are two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt 4 for fast data and power delivery.

Like the Swift 3 OLED, the new Spin 5 will also be available from July, priced at $1,349.99 / €1,399 / £1,399.

Finally, the new Acer Spin 3 2-in-1 comes with a Full HD touchscreen and Acer's own Active Stylus.

Again, 12th Gen Intel Core processing runs the show, with SSD storage options. It also has dual USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4.

What is Nvidia Advanced Optimus and how can it save your laptop's battery? By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 19 May 2022

It'll be available from June in Europe and the UK, August in the US. Pricing starts at $849.99 / €999 / £899.

PC Gaming now has a dedicated hub page!

PC Gaming Week in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX may have come to an end, but you can still find all of that great content as well as all future PC gaming news, reviews, features and more on our dedicated hub page.

Writing by Rik Henderson.