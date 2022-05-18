(Pocket-lint) - Acer has announced the 2022 refresh of its Triton 300 SE gaming laptop.

Available in 14- and 16-inch models, the smaller of the two can be spec'ed to come with a 2560 x 1600 OLED display - a first for the range. It has a 165Hz refresh rate too, for smooth gameplay.

As with the 16-incher, an IPS panel option is available too. However, the larger of the two can be sped'ed with up to a refresh rate of 240Hz.

Both of the new Acer Triton 300 SE laptops can come with 12th Gen Intel Core processing, with the 16-inch version offering i5 or i7 alternatives. The smaller model can go a bit higher, with an i9 processor.

They each come with up to 2TB of SSD storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory.

The 14-inch 300 SE will run up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, while the larger variant will push that to RTX 3070 Ti.

Cooling has been improved on the range this year, with Acer's proprietary 5th gen Aeroblade 3D fan technology built in.

The 2022 14-inch Acer Predator 300 SE will be available around June to July, priced from €1,499 / $1,599. While the 16-incher will be available around July to August, priced from €1,599 / $1,749.

Writing by Rik Henderson.