(Pocket-lint) - Acer has announced a refreshed Chromebook Spin 514, and it's one of the first Chromebooks to feature the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 C-series processors.

A far cry from the low spec Chromebooks of the past, the Spin 514 should be able to handle some serious productivity thanks to the increase in processing power.

Acer has placed a lot of emphasis on conference calls, too, and says the onboard Full HD webcam has flare reducing technology and a built-in privacy screen when it's not in use.

The audio should be decent thanks to dual microphones and dual upward-firing speakers.

The display is, of course, a touchscreen as this is a convertible device. It's 14-inches with a Full HD resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass front.

It features 100 per cent sRGB coverage as well as attractive narrow bezels.

Durability should be of little concern, as the new Spin 514 has achieved the military-grade MIL-STD 810H classification.

Prices will start at $579.99, which is quite a step up from the 2021 model that we tested last year, but it should be a better performer, too.

The new model is set to launch in Q3 2022, we suspect that we have the ongoing chip shortage to thank for such a late release date.

Writing by Luke Baker.