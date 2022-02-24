(Pocket-lint) - Acer has unveiled refreshed versions of its Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops, complete with Intel's new 12th-gen Core chips and Iris Xe graphics.

The new Swift 5 features a two-tone aluminium body and has a 16:10 2,560 x 1,600 display. It packs a 12-core CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. It also offers 10 hours of battery life and fast charging that gets you four hours of use from a 30-minute charge. Other features include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and HDMI 2.1.

Oh, and it has a 1080p webcam and trackpad made from ocean-bound plastic waste. It's also Intel Evo-certified.

The Swift 3 has a 16:9 display (1080p or 1440p) in a 14-inch frame. It too has a 1080p webcam, 2TB of SSD space, 30-minute fast charging, and a plethora of ports. Acer is planning to release it alongside the Swift 5 in June 2022. The Swift 5 will start at $1,499, while the Swift 3 will start at $850 in the US. The Swift 3 is available in multiple colours, too.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.