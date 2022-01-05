(Pocket-lint) - Acer has announced three gaming laptops for 2022 that take portable PC gaming to another level.

It is headed by the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE, with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU and 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.

The daddy of the range also comes in a design that looks as comfortable in the workplace as it does in a gaming space. It can be spec'ed with up to 32GB of 5,200MHz LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen4 storage.

The all-metal case is just 19.9mm at its thinnest point, yet it still features cooling technology to prevent it becoming a radiator while gaming - including a triple fan system.

5 reasons why you should consider downsizing your keyboard and going wireless with the Logitech MX Keys Mini By Pocket-lint Promotion · 5 January 2022

Its WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display is 16-inches and supports a 240Hz refresh rate.

The Predator Triton 500 SE will be available from February in Central Europe, priced from €3,499; March in the US, priced from $2,299.99; and Q2 in the UK, priced from £1,999.

Also unveiled during CES 2022 was the Acer Predator Helios 300 in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screen size options, with each sporting up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processing and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

The 15.6-inch model will cost from $1,649.99 / €2,299 / £1,399 when it starts to arrive in February. While the 17.3-incher will be priced from $1,749.99 / €2,399 / £1,499.

Lastly, an Acer Nitro 5 is also coming in February for Europe and the UK, March in the US.

It too comes in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch variants, which can be spec'ed with either Intel or AMD CPUs and up to GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics.

Again available from February (depending on the location and model), it'll be priced from $1,049.99 / €1,549 / £799.