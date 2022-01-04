Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Acer laptop news

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 brings taller screen ratio, first with MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 513 brings taller screen ratio, first with MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Acer is certainly no stranger to Chromebooks, as a company that offers many variations across its line-up, and has used CES 2022 to reveal the update to its Chromebook Spin 513.

So what's new and exciting about the 2022 model? The Spin 513's key asset is its 13.5-inch screen's aspect ratio, which, as a 3:2 panel, is much taller than many wider-screen formats.

Acer calls this a VertiView panel - we can see what you did there - complete with 2256 x 1504 resolution for crisp visuals. That ratio will be particularly useful for document viewing and the like, giving this productivity machine an appealing angle.

The 2022 Spin 513 is also the first Chromebook to adopt MediaTek's Kompanio 1380, the octa-core processor announced in late 2021 at MediaTek Summit, as a higher-end take on this section of the market. This will be no Chromebook slouch, then, with other eye-catching features such as Wi-Fi 6, DTS Audio, and military grade durability.

Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK
Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer ·

As the product's name also makes clear: the Chromebook Spin 513's hinge means you can easily adopt the traditional laptop form into tent, tablet or stand formats to make lighter work when presenting in different scenarios.

In addition Acer also used CES 2022 to announce updates to its (non-convertible) Chromebook 315 (15.6in) and Chromebook 314 (14in) models by adding anti-glare display and OceanGlass Touchpad, respectively.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) will go on sale from April 2022 in Europe, priced from €649, while the USA will see a later release, in June 2022, priced from $599.99.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 4 January 2022.
Recommended for you
Acer Chromebook Spin 513 brings taller screen ratio, first with MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor
Acer Chromebook Spin 513 brings taller screen ratio, first with MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor By Mike Lowe ·
Acer teams up with Nat Geo to create more sustainable laptop: Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition
Acer teams up with Nat Geo to create more sustainable laptop: Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition By Mike Lowe ·
How to watch AMD's 2022 Product Premiere live from CES
How to watch AMD's 2022 Product Premiere live from CES By Adrian Willings ·