(Pocket-lint) - Acer is certainly no stranger to Chromebooks, as a company that offers many variations across its line-up, and has used CES 2022 to reveal the update to its Chromebook Spin 513.

So what's new and exciting about the 2022 model? The Spin 513's key asset is its 13.5-inch screen's aspect ratio, which, as a 3:2 panel, is much taller than many wider-screen formats.

Acer calls this a VertiView panel - we can see what you did there - complete with 2256 x 1504 resolution for crisp visuals. That ratio will be particularly useful for document viewing and the like, giving this productivity machine an appealing angle.

The 2022 Spin 513 is also the first Chromebook to adopt MediaTek's Kompanio 1380, the octa-core processor announced in late 2021 at MediaTek Summit, as a higher-end take on this section of the market. This will be no Chromebook slouch, then, with other eye-catching features such as Wi-Fi 6, DTS Audio, and military grade durability.

As the product's name also makes clear: the Chromebook Spin 513's hinge means you can easily adopt the traditional laptop form into tent, tablet or stand formats to make lighter work when presenting in different scenarios.

In addition Acer also used CES 2022 to announce updates to its (non-convertible) Chromebook 315 (15.6in) and Chromebook 314 (14in) models by adding anti-glare display and OceanGlass Touchpad, respectively.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) will go on sale from April 2022 in Europe, priced from €649, while the USA will see a later release, in June 2022, priced from $599.99.