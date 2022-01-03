(Pocket-lint) - Sustainability isn't just a hot trend, it's a necessity to which many of us are becoming more aware. Brands know this too and are looking to offer more sustainably sourced products that use greater volumes of recycled materials.

That is the basis on which Acer has teamed up with Nat Geo to introduce the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition laptop. Based around the usual Aspire Vero range, the Nat Geo version hosts 50 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic on its keycaps, 30 per cent PCR plastic on its top and bottom cover, screen bezel, and operating surface. Even the panel is made from 99 per cent recycled materials.

Which is a good start, but it's not 100 per cent recycled and, as with the production of any product in any field, there are considerations to factor in about whether production is a necessity or not. But at least this laptop is open to that conversion a little more.

The product's packaging, meanwhile, is not only made of 85 per cent recycled materials, it's cleverly designed to double-up as a laptop stand rather than going into the bin. Or you can use the classic Nat Geo yellow box for storing other items to give it a second life.

The Nat Geo Edition of this Aspire Vero is otherwise largely an echo of the existing laptop: it has the standardised screws for easy access repairs, and 11th Gen Intel Core processor on board. Visually, however, the classic 'yellow square' Nat Geo logo is imprinted to the side of the trackpad, while bright yellow feet further help this laptop stand out, and there's even an etched map outline across the outer lid.

Not only eye-catching by design, but mind-affecting too.