(Pocket-lint) - We absolutely loved the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE when we had it in for review, it even made our shortlist for this year's Pocket-lint awards.

Now thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sales, it's down to its lowest price ever.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE - £200 off It may look pretty sensible, but make no mistake the Triton 300 SE is ready to game. With an RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM and a Core i7 processor the Triton will chomp through any game you can throw at it. An absolute steal at £1,199.99. View offer

This laptop surprised us with its long battery life, discreet looks and raw horsepower. If you're looking for a laptop that won't look out of place in an office setting, but can still blaze through AAA titles on your lunch break look no further.

It's pretty thin and light too, for a gaming laptop at least, so it won't be a massive chore to take with you on a commute. The 144Hz display will keep gameplay looking buttery smooth, the keyboard is decent and the trackpad is fantastic.

Best laptop 2021: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users By Max Freeman-Mills · 8 November 2021 · We rank the top laptops currently available, including options from Apple, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft and more.

It's very rare to find this kind of gaming prowess at such a price point, so we'd snap this one up while it's discounted.

If this laptop is not the one for you, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Laptop deals for this year.