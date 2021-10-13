(Pocket-lint) - With Chromebook options already plentiful, Acer continues to expand the range of options available - principally with larger-scale devices, such as the all-new Chromebook 515 and its 15.6-inch display.

It’s not the first Chromebook with a screen of this size - the company has an even-larger 17-inch model - but the 515 wraps together higher-end specification to appeal to those not solely looking to the Chromebook market for a cheap buy. Although, with its “from €499” starting price, it’s also very reasonable compared to the Windows notebook competition.

Of course exactly how much you’ll pay will depend on configuration, as the Chromebook 515 can have up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and Intel Iris X graphics. That’s plenty of power to handle all manner of tasks.

The principal feature of the Chromebook 515 is its screen though, which adopts a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution across its 15.6-inch diagonal measure. It’s an LCD panel, so no OLED fanciness to be seen here, but with IPS designation it ought to have good viewing angles to negate the issues from which the initial generation of ultra-budget Chromebook suffered. It’s available with a touchscreen option too, if you prefer to go hands-on.

Build quality isn’t just plastic either: there’s an aluminium top cover, while the reinforced frame offers military-grade (MIL-STD 810H) robustness. Even the trackpad is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass, so shouldn’t just feel nice in use but won’t get easily scratched either.

Elsewhere there’s Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, while two USB-C (Gen 3.2) ports cater for power and rapid transfer. This is very much a Chromebook for 2021.

The 515's screen sound too big for your needs? Acer has also refreshed the Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T), with its 14-inch panel, now featuring MediaTek’s Kompanio 828 octa-core processor. There’s also a 360-degree hinge version, the Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H), if you want that multi-positional screen versatility.

The superb HP Days sale has great savings on new computers By Pocket-lint Promotion · 4 October 2021 This excellent sale has more than a few impressive deals to offer up - check out some highlights here.

The Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) will go on sale in the European, Middle East and Africa regions from October.