Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Acer laptop news

Acer launches stereoscopic laptop: ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition leads the 3D visualisation charge

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Acer Acer launches stereoscopic laptop: ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition leads the 3D visualisation charge
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Back in May 2021 we got to see a glimpse of Acer’s SpatialLabs collaboration - a monitor capable of flicking between normal mode to stereoscopic 3D mode, enabling a three-dimensional view without the need for viewers to wear glasses.

Now the Taiwanese company is fully launching a laptop with SpatialLabs panel: the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition. It’ll be available as soon as December 2021 - although it doesn’t come cheap, priced from €3,599.

Now you can’t think of this ConceptD as a stand-in for your current travel laptop or general workhorse, as it’s really not - it’s a specialist bit of kit for those working in three-dimensional design, be that CAD, car design, gaming, or any other number of possibilities.

What’s particularly standout about the SpatialLabs concept is that you can work on the 4K resolution screen as if it’s normal - complete with very high colour accuracy thanks to Pantone validation and a Delta E measure that’s <2 - then load up software to pop it into the 3D mode, which will see creations leap off the screen with convincing depth.

The superb HP Days sale has great savings on new computers
The superb HP Days sale has great savings on new computers By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This excellent sale has more than a few impressive deals to offer up - check out some highlights here.

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition (codename CN715-73G) is a bit of a powerhouse too, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, up to 64GB RAM, along with an 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. If you need beefy processing, you got it. There’s up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage too.

When it comes to specialist kit, Acer has really stepped up its game over the last couple of years. Sure, we’ve had reservations about the general aesthetic of some ConceptD products, but this SpatialLabs project really shows what’s available for creatives.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 13 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Acer launches stereoscopic laptop: ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition leads the 3D visualisation charge
Acer launches stereoscopic laptop: ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition leads the 3D visualisation charge By Mike Lowe ·
Acer expands Chromebook line-up with 15.6-inch Chromebook 515
Acer expands Chromebook line-up with 15.6-inch Chromebook 515 By Mike Lowe ·
What is DLSS? Nvidia's AI-powered graphics tech explained
What is DLSS? Nvidia's AI-powered graphics tech explained By Adrian Willings ·
Next at Acer: How to stream the 13 October 'Made For Humanity' conference
Next at Acer: How to stream the 13 October 'Made For Humanity' conference By Mike Lowe ·
Apple MacBook Pro M1X tipped to feature Mini LED display with 120Hz refresh rate
Apple MacBook Pro M1X tipped to feature Mini LED display with 120Hz refresh rate By Conor Allison ·
Apple MacBook Pro 2021: 14-inch and 16-inch specs, features, rumours and news
Apple MacBook Pro 2021: 14-inch and 16-inch specs, features, rumours and news By Dan Grabham ·