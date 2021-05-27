Acer Predator Triton 500 SE packs a 16-inch Mini LED display

(Pocket-lint) - The 'Style Edition' of Acer's Predator Triton series is back for its second round, bringing a Mini LED display to the party.
The Predator Triton 500 SE is the 16-inch model in the series - the original 300 SE is the smaller-scale 14-inch model - and not only ups the scale, but ups the power potential too.
That display is a Mini LED panel - a technology used in some recent high-end TVs - that means increased brightness, thanks to the array of literally miniature LED lights behind the display that give it added clout. It's got a 240Hz refresh rate too.
Under the hood, meanwhile, the 500 SE can accommodate up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, combining to make for a considerable powerhouse.
Part of the point of the Style Series, i.e. 'SE', is to deliver a more subtle appearance than is typical for a gaming-style laptop. That's why it's all business-like, dressed in silver, with less in-your-face logos and the like.
That said, given the RGB lighting, the Turbo overclock button, and the numbers of vents - top, bottom, sides, rear, everywhere basically - there's no totally disguising that this is one beast of a laptop.
It's also a bit of a beast in the price department. Starting in the UK at £1,999 (Intel Core i7 / Nvidia RTX 3070) and scaling to £2,999 (Intel Core i9 / Nvidia RTX 3080), it's the option for those who are prepared to pay the extra to get the extra.
