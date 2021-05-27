Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Acer laptop news

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE packs a 16-inch Mini LED display

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Acer Predator Triton 500 SE packs a 16-inch Mini LED display
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The 'Style Edition' of Acer's Predator Triton series is back for its second round, bringing a Mini LED display to the party. 

The Predator Triton 500 SE is the 16-inch model in the series - the original 300 SE is the smaller-scale 14-inch model - and not only ups the scale, but ups the power potential too.

That display is a Mini LED panel - a technology used in some recent high-end TVs - that means increased brightness, thanks to the array of literally miniature LED lights behind the display that give it added clout. It's got a 240Hz refresh rate too.

Under the hood, meanwhile, the 500 SE can accommodate up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, combining to make for a considerable powerhouse.

Part of the point of the Style Series, i.e. 'SE', is to deliver a more subtle appearance than is typical for a gaming-style laptop. That's why it's all business-like, dressed in silver, with less in-your-face logos and the like.

That said, given the RGB lighting, the Turbo overclock button, and the numbers of vents - top, bottom, sides, rear, everywhere basically - there's no totally disguising that this is one beast of a laptop.

It's also a bit of a beast in the price department. Starting in the UK at £1,999 (Intel Core i7 / Nvidia RTX 3070) and scaling to £2,999 (Intel Core i9 / Nvidia RTX 3080), it's the option for those who are prepared to pay the extra to get the extra.

EaseUS is the easiest way to recover your sensitive data on Mac or PC
EaseUS is the easiest way to recover your sensitive data on Mac or PC By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Want to see more pictures? Check out our first thoughts - Predator Triton 500 SE review: Serious yet subtle

Writing by Mike Lowe.
Recommended for you
Apple's M1X-powered MacBook Pros and Mac mini revealed in new leaks
Apple's M1X-powered MacBook Pros and Mac mini revealed in new leaks By Maggie Tillman ·
Predator Triton 500 SE initial review: For serious gamers who prefer subtler style
Predator Triton 500 SE initial review: For serious gamers who prefer subtler style By Mike Lowe ·
Acer Swift X initial review: Enter the fast lane
Acer Swift X initial review: Enter the fast lane By Mike Lowe ·