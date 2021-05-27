(Pocket-lint) - The Acer Chromebook 317 fills a (very large) gap in the market - as it's the first ever 17-inch Chromebook to launch.

Sure, there have been plenty of large-scale laptops from multiple makers over the years, but never in Google's ChromeOS market. Which marks the 317 as a rather important arrival.

The Chromebook 317 runs on Intel Celeron processors (N4500 / N6000 options), so while it's not the most powerful laptop on the market it's capable of simpler tasks that will make it an ideal and affordable machine for word processing, watching YouTube or Netflix, and the like.

That touchscreen panel is the clear standout feature of this whopper of a laptop. Its 17.3-inches on the diagonal, boasting a Full HD resolution and an anti-glare coating. The surrounding bezels are pretty restrained, too, as you can see from our picture up top.

Add 10 hour battery life, a mixture of ports - including two USB-A, one USB-C, and a microSD card slot - and this big-scale laptop is well kitted out to cater for the entry-level end of the market.

In addition to the 317's arrival, Acer has also refreshed its Chromebook 514 and Chromebook Spin 713 devices with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i processors - if you're looking for something more capable (with, inevitably, higher asking prices).

The Acer Chromebook 317 will be available as a 64GB model for just £349, or a 128GB variant for £399. For this much screen real-estate that's a bit of a bargain.

Writing by Mike Lowe.