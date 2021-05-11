Acer updates Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300 and Nitro 5 gaming laptops

(Pocket-lint) - Acer is the latest to announce that it has updated several gaming laptops with Intel's latest Tiger Lake H high-end 11th generation processors.

Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300 and Nitro 5 will come with the new chips in addition to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, including the GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

The 19.9mm-thick Predator Triton 300 now offers 360Hz Full HD or 165Hz QHD displays and features Intel chips that can reach turbo speeds of 4.6Ghz.

The keyboard has been equipped with 4 RGB zones and see-through concave-shaped caps on the WASD keys. It also comes with a Turbo key for instant overclocking and a PredatorSense key that opens Predator’s custom utility app for customisation or overclocking.

Like the Helios 300 it features Acer’s 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan which boasts 89 ultra-thin, all-metal blades.

As for the Nitro 5, it now ships with up to a 165 Hz QHD display and up to 1 TB Raid 0 SSD storage, too. It uses a Nvdia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. A pair of M.2 PCIe / SATA SSD slots offer up to 1 TB Raid 0 or 2 TB HDD options.

As you'd expect, these laptops have both USB 3.2/3.1 ports as well as USB-C to provide Thunderbolt 4 support. There's also support for the very latest Wi-Fi 6E wireless standard plus super-fast PCIe Gen 4 storage, too. Up to 32GB of memory is available and various storage options.

