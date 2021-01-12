  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Acer laptop news

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE aims at casual gamers, refreshed Nitro 5 goes with AMD

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Acer Acer Predator Triton 300 SE aims at casual gamers, refreshed Nitro 5 goes with AMD
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It's CES 2021 and Acer is using the virtual tech show to launch updates in its gaming laptop line-up: there's the all-new Predator Triton 300 SE and an update to the Nitro 5 affordable series (in 15.6- and 17.3-inch formats).

Gaming laptops are big business - but not just for gamers, per se. That's why we're seeing increasing numbers of devices targeting creatives and casual gamers; those who might want to use a more subdued laptop for business is the day, then go all-out for an RGB keyboard light show and gaming session in the evening.

That's where the Triton 300 SE comes into the picture. It's all all-new idea for Acer's Predator line, because at a glance it doesn't really look very Predator at all. It's discreet, all subtle silver finish and goes light on logos and suchlike. But with lots of cooling vents and a 144Hz refresh rate 14-inch screen - the first time such a smaller-scale panel has made it into a Predator laptop - it means business.

We got our hands on the laptop ahead of launch, check out our initial thoughts and hands-on pictures below:

Next up is the 2021 refresh to the Nitro 5 line-up, bringing with it the option of AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors for the first time. That represents a step change in where the market is headed.

Beyond that, the Nitro 5 brings subtle design tweaks, plus a lot of screen tech options - you can choose Full HD at 144Hz or 360Hz, or a QHD panel at 165Hz instead.

The Nitro 5 has always been towards the mid/entry-level of the gaming laptop market, so spec it up and you might find the asking price creeps up, but it doesn't lose the soul of its intent: making gaming affordable.

Like the Predator, we also got to sample the 17.3-inch Nitro 5 ahead of its reveal, so take a look at our thoughts and pictures below:

The Acer Nitro 5 will be available in North America from February, starting at $749.99; in Europe from February starting at €1,299; and in China from January starting at ¥6,499.

Writing by Mike Lowe.