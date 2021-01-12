(Pocket-lint) - It's CES 2021 and Acer is using the virtual tech show to launch updates in its gaming laptop line-up: there's the all-new Predator Triton 300 SE and an update to the Nitro 5 affordable series (in 15.6- and 17.3-inch formats).

Gaming laptops are big business - but not just for gamers, per se. That's why we're seeing increasing numbers of devices targeting creatives and casual gamers; those who might want to use a more subdued laptop for business is the day, then go all-out for an RGB keyboard light show and gaming session in the evening.

That's where the Triton 300 SE comes into the picture. It's all all-new idea for Acer's Predator line, because at a glance it doesn't really look very Predator at all. It's discreet, all subtle silver finish and goes light on logos and suchlike. But with lots of cooling vents and a 144Hz refresh rate 14-inch screen - the first time such a smaller-scale panel has made it into a Predator laptop - it means business.

We got our hands on the laptop ahead of launch, check out our initial thoughts and hands-on pictures below:

Next up is the 2021 refresh to the Nitro 5 line-up, bringing with it the option of AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors for the first time. That represents a step change in where the market is headed.

Beyond that, the Nitro 5 brings subtle design tweaks, plus a lot of screen tech options - you can choose Full HD at 144Hz or 360Hz, or a QHD panel at 165Hz instead.

The Nitro 5 has always been towards the mid/entry-level of the gaming laptop market, so spec it up and you might find the asking price creeps up, but it doesn't lose the soul of its intent: making gaming affordable.

Like the Predator, we also got to sample the 17.3-inch Nitro 5 ahead of its reveal, so take a look at our thoughts and pictures below:

The Acer Nitro 5 will be available in North America from February, starting at $749.99; in Europe from February starting at €1,299; and in China from January starting at ¥6,499.

Writing by Mike Lowe.