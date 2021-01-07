(Pocket-lint) - In a first for Acer's Chromebook line-up the 2021 Chromebook Spin 514 sports an AMD Ryzen processor and graphics. It's part of the increasing shift away from Intel chipsets.

It was in January of 2018 that Acer launched its fancy aluminium-clad Chromebook Spin 514. This AMD update model follows suit, bringing together a reinforced metal chassis with military-grade durability and the 360-degree hinge mechanism - hence the 'Spin' name.

This hinge means the Chromebook Spin 514 can be used as a laptop, pressed flat as a tablet, or spun around for 'stand' and 'tent' positions at any angle you please.

The years have shown Acer progress its product line, too, with this 2021 model sporting far smaller screen bezels to the edges of its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display.

With two USB Type-C ports (both supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 for 5Gbps speeds) and two full-size USB-A ports, this affordable laptop - which is likely to be a hit with school-goers - ensures it covers current and future connections.

At the heart of this device is, of course, Chrome OS - Google's operating system, which can run Android apps, and access Google's suite of online and offline tools too.

That's all supported by the AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series and AMD Radeon Graphics for long battery life and quick-start.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (codename CP514-1H) will be available in North America starting February, priced at $479.99; and in Europe from March 2021, starting at €529/£499.

Writing by Mike Lowe.