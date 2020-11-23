Save up to £300 on these awesome Acer Predator gaming monitors

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been holding out for a bargain on an awesome gaming monitor, then there's good news as the Black Friday deals currently include some great savings. Those savings include as much as £300 off as well, so they're not to be sniffed at.

Acer's Predator range include ultra-fast, HDR certified displays with nifty response times, nippy refresh rates and G-Sync compatibility too. Whether you're after a large ultrawide or a standard 16:9 display, there's something for you.

• Acer Predator X34P 34-Inch WQHD Curved 1900R Gaming Monitor - save £300, was £999.99, now £699.99: This ultrawide gaming monitor includes a wrap around 1900R curve and some delightful specs with G-Sync compatibility, 100Hz refresh rate and more. Now for a bargain price.

• Acer Predator Z35P 35 Inch WQHD Curved 1800R Gaming Monitor - save £290, was £899.99, now £609.99: This panel is an inch larger but has an equally awesome spec and discount too. It's an LED display with 1400p setup and a 21:9 aspect ratio for glorious ultrawide views. See this deal at Amazon.

• Acer Predator XN253QXbmiprzx 24.5 inch FHD Gaming Monitor - save £215, was £599.99, now £384.99: If you're not into ultrawide gaming and would rather have something small but incredibly fast, then this is the deal for you. This is a 24-inch monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1MS response time. Perfect for serious gamers. See this deal at Amazon

• Acer Predator XB273Pbmiprzx 27 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor - save £101, was £499.99, now £398.99: Another decent discount on equally awesome 16:9 monitor that's well worth considering. See this deal at Amazon

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Adrian Willings.