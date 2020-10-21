(Pocket-lint) - At its Next At Acer Global Conference, held on 21 October 2020, Acer announced a heap of goodies, from laptops to a smart speaker, and monitors to an in-game translator. Here's our pick of the most notable.

First up, the biggest headline of the conference: Porsche Design is collaborating with Acer on the Book RS. The carbon fibre-topped laptop is definitely eye-catching, showing a whole different side to Acer. We got to play with the laptop ahead of its announcement, too, so take a look at what we think below.

The other notable release - well, to-be-released, as it's due in the first quarter of 2021 - is the Acer Chromebook Spin 513. We know, we know, it's a Chromebook and that doesn't sound too exciting, right? Wrong! For this one comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c compute platform, meaning long battery life - up to 14 hours - and even 4G LTE connectivity if you choose the option.

Unlike in Windows machines, where Qualcomm's chipsets have fought against Windows, placing this platform in a Chromebook makes total sense. Again, we got to see the Spin 513 ahead of its reveal, so follow the link below to see more.

Elsewhere in the range it was an Intel fest, with new Swift 3x, Spin 5 and Spin 3 models offering the latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake setup. The Swift 3x even comes with Intel Iris Xe Max discrete graphics - an Intel solution that the company isn't allowed to talk about right now, but which we expect to hear more about before October 2020 is out.

Those Swift and Spin series - traditional laptop and convertibles, respectively - continue to update Acer's now long-standing range of products with the latest chipset and speed options.

In addition, Acer announced a Halo smart speaker, looking to make its mark in the smart assistant home speaker space. This isn't something we got to preview prior to announcement, so it'll be interesting to see how this product fares. It's said to have 360-degree sound, but won't launch until January 2021.

Writing by Mike Lowe.