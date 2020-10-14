(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day may be racing to a close, but there's still some time to act on this outstanding Acer deal, which sees the Chromebook Spin 13 available for £599.99.

Since you can usually only get the CP713-1WN (to give it its tongue-twisting title) for a relatively pricey £849.99, this £250 saving is a huge coup for Amazon Prime members in the UK, as well as those looking to use a Prime free trial to their advantage.

It not only allows you to ditch that rusty, barely-functioning laptop you've using to work from home for the last six months, but it allows you to do so in style. With this model, you're getting some great specs, too - an Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC and Wacom stylus, while Chrome OS runs on the 13.5 inch Full HD touchscreen display.

Put simply, for those who want a small-ish device with good battery life, tons of ports and the versatility a 2-in-1 design provides, this is an excellent pick - and that's even more true with the price reduction.

And though there's plenty of laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day, this represents one of the very few Chromebook options we've spotted, and one we don't know for sure will be replicated for Black Friday.

