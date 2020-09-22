Adata reveals the world's fastest M.2 NMVe SSD

(Pocket-lint) - NVMe solid state drives are known for their eye-watering speeds and now they're getting even faster with the release of the XPG Gammix S70.

There have been a number of PCIe gen 4 drives released recently that make the most of that interface, all with incredible speeds. But now Adata is claiming to have crafted the world's fastest M.2 NMVe SSD in the form of the XPG Gammix S70.

This new drive claims to offer sequential read speeds of 7,400 MB/s and sequential writes at 6,400 MB/s. That's twice the speed of ageing PCIe gen 3 drives and even quite a bit swifter than newer models released by the likes of Samsung.

The XPG Gammix S70 doesn't just stand out just for its speed. It's also immediately identifiable thanks to a seriously chunky aluminum heatsink. This large heat speader wouldn't be great for use in laptops, but in an extreme gaming PC, it would really look the part and help keep things running cool and swift. Adata says the hollow chamber design on this heatsink can help improve thermals by as much as 30 per cent.

There's no word on pricing or availability just yet, but the future sure is bright. With the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both supporting PCIe 4.0 SSDs, we're expecting to see further improvement in future. Reduced game load speeds should make for some seriously satisfying gaming experiences.

Writing by Adrian Willings.