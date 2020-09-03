Acer's super Spin 7 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx gen 2 for 5G smarts

(Pocket-lint) - Acer is the first laptop maker to announce a do-anything, 5G-toting Windows 10 Pro laptop based on Qualcomm's latest hardware.

The 1.4kg thin and light Acer Spin 7 is based on the not-so-snappily named Qualcomm 8cx gen 2 hardware that combines the latest Arm-based processor and graphics with a 5G modem.

The noteworthy specs of the platform are that Qualcomm claims an 18 percent performance improvement versus last years Intel Core i5, while the laptop can drive dual 4K displays via USB-C. It also continues the promise of all-day battery life and indeed, the Spin 7 boasts up to 24 hours, which is pretty amazing.

As you'd expect from a 'Spin', the Spin 7 is a convertible with a 360-degree hinge. It's a mere 15.6mm thick with a magnesium-alloy chassis and Full HD touchscreen display which covers 100% of the sRGB gamut and is coated with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass for strength.

A fingerprint sensor means there's easy login with Windows Hello while there's a dockable rechargeable Acer Active Stylus based on Wacom tech with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to offer an authentic writing or sketching experience.

Crucially, the X55 5G modem supports both sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G frequencies, meaning it's future-proofed, too.

Writing by Dan Grabham.