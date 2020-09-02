(Pocket-lint) - Acer has updated its Swift series with three models of two new laptops: Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) and Swift 3 (SF313-53 and SF314-59). They come with Intel's new 11th-generation Core processors, and they are part of Intel's Evo platform, a re-branding of Project Athena.

The Acer Swift 5 is thin and light with a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It offers 17 hours of battery life with fast charging. After just 30 minutes of charging, you can supposedly get four hours of use. The laptop can be kitted-out with i5 or i7 processors and features a 14-inch 1080p display covered by "antimicrobial" Corning Gorilla Glass that provides 340-nit brightness and covers 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut.

Packed inside you get Intel's Iris Xe graphics. Despite all that tech, the Swift 5 weighs just 2.29 pounds (1.03kg).

Acer's Swift 3 can also bee fitted with either Intel's 11th-generation Intel Core i7 or the Core i5 processor. But while the Swift 5 is only available in one size, the Swift 3 comes in 13 inches or 14 inches. The 13-inch model has a 2K display. The 14-inch model has a 1080p full HD display.

The 13-inch 2K model of the Swift 3 has a taller 3:2 aspect ratio display, which covers 100 per cent of the sRGB colour range and can achieve 400 nits of brightness. It weighs 2.62 pounds (1.19kg) and is 0.63 inches (15.9mm) thick. As for the 14-inch model of the Swift 3, it too has thin bezels, giving it a screen-to-body ratio of 82.73 per cent. It weighs 2.65 pounds (1.2kg) and measures 0.63 inches (15.59mm) thick.

Both feature an all-metal chassis with backlit keyboards, support for Windows Hello logins with a fingerprint reader, and up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Swift 5 and Swift 3 are set to launch in November. The Swift 5 will start at $1,000, while the Swift 3 will start at $700 for the 14-inch model.

The 13-inch Swift 3 will start at $800.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.