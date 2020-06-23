Gaming laptops are bigger business than ever before. Which is why Acer's Predator line-up is moving to 10th Gen Intel Core architecture for its 2020 laptop range.

The Acer Predator Helios 700 (which has a sliding keyboard USP), Predator Helios 300, and Predator Triton 300 (which aims at strong specs for an affordable price) now offer 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors at the top-end of the spec, while graphics are available up to Nvidia RTX 2080 Super graphics.

The range will also offer 240Hz and 144Hz display options, bringing the super-fast refresh rate to the laptop form.

Perhaps most interesting of all, however, is that the Predator Helios 700 will debut Acer's PowerGem thermal cooling technology - a new material technology that was shown off at IFA 2019 to adsorb excess heat.

Exact specifications will vary by choices and region, but here's the starting price of each laptop in its relevant regions: